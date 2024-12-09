100 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $283.32 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
