1,396 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $192.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.86. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $160.58 and a one year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

