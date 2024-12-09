1,983 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.