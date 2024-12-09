22,117 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 18.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. This represents a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

