22,554 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

