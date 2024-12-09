2,575 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $11,679,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $153.93 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

