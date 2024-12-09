2,766 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.20 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

