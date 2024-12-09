335 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.21.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $90.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

