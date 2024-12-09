3,537 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 457.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.46 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

