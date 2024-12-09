47,034 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 309,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 234.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 302,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 152,185 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $27.96 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

