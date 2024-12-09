486 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 37.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $931,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total value of $57,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,283.48. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $500.64 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.56 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.97.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

