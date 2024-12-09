691,416 Shares in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 691,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 37.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,847 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 235.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,284.56. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

