775 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $489.96 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.53.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.