Abel Hall LLC Has $242,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Abel Hall LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $497.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.56 and a 12-month high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

