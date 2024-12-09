Abel Hall LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Abel Hall LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of Abel Hall LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

