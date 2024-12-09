Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 115.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 123.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $935,000.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.9 %

ANF opened at $151.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

