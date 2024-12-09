ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 4,098 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $103,187.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,202.08. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 647 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $16,246.17.

On Monday, December 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,806 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $95,873.14.

On Friday, November 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,936 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $48,690.40.

On Monday, November 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,182 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $105,135.48.

On Thursday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $42,034.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

ACR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.42. 10,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,179. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at $177,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

