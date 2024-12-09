Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 327,416 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 148.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 305.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

