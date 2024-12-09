Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after purchasing an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after purchasing an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.