Adalta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Southern by 89.7% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 64.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after acquiring an additional 215,029 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,592,958.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.