Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Cut by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,745,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,919,000 after acquiring an additional 491,627 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $552.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.21. The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

