Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,517 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.59 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.