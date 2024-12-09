Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

