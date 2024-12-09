Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.64, but opened at $56.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 346,945 shares trading hands.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

