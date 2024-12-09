Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 26852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

