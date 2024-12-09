Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $210,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,385,000 after buying an additional 3,740,150 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $85.93 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

