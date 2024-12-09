alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.46 ($7.85) and last traded at €7.48 ($7.87), with a volume of 20311 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.44 ($7.83).

alstria office REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.66.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

