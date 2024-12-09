American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer David Travis Beatty Purchases 40,000 Shares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Travis Beatty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,888.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.49. 61,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.95.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.