Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.86. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

