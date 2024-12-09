AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.7 %

AMN stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $80.22.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

