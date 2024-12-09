Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 9th (A, AAPL, AB, AGIO, ALLY, AMZN, APO, AS, ATOS, ATRC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 9th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $250.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $29.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $20.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $88.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $369.00 to $481.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $1,120.00 to $1,220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $98.00 to $101.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $199.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target cut by D. Boral Capital from $24.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $49.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $231.00 to $257.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $232.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $355.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $375.00 to $420.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $188.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $89.00 to $99.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $225.00 to $238.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $67.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $880.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $214.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $378.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.25 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $580.00 to $618.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $360.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $127.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $208.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $260.00 to $323.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $269.00 to $304.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $161.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $290.00 to $330.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $170.00 to $220.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $31.00 to $28.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $370.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $103.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

