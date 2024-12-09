Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $30.88

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.66 on Monday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,784. This represents a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,160,879.36. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,069,108 shares of company stock valued at $116,165,158. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 109.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

