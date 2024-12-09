Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,253 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

