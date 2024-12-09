Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 227,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 101,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
