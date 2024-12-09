Athena Gold (OTCMKTS: AHNR) Increases Private Placement Offering and Reports High-Grade Gold Samples****

**

Athena Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS: AHNR) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its Board of Directors sanctioned an augmentation in the private placement offering of the company’s Units. The original Offering, initially unveiled in the Form 8-K filed on October 29, 2024, saw the amount increase from CAD $1,000,000 to CAD $1,250,000. The second tranche of the Offering concluded on December 4, 2024, with the issuance of 2,200,000 Units at a price of CAD $0.05 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of CAD $110,000. Each Unit comprises one common share in the company’s capital stock and one half common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CAD $0.12 within 36 months of the Offering’s closure.

The Units were issued under Regulations S and D of the Securities Act of 1933 and were allocated to two US accredited investors. The securities were considered “restricted securities” as per the Securities Act of 1933. The warrants attached to the Units are exercisable for three years to procure additional half shares of Common Stock.

Moreover, the Company revealed that the proceeds from the Offering are intended for working capital purposes and general corporate uses.

In another disclosure, Athena Gold reported additional high-grade gold samples from its Laird Lake project in the Red Lake Gold District, Ontario. The project covers over 4,000 hectares and spans a significant contact zone. The high-grade gold samples included results showing up to 373 g/t Au, which constitute some of the most substantial surface grab samples recorded in the Red Lake Gold District to date. The exploration program at Laird Lake aims to identify potential major gold discoveries, with plans to commence a property-wide geochemistry survey in the first half of 2025.

The news release about the increase in the private placement offering and the remarkable gold samples from the Laird Lake project was accompanied by an additional press release detailing the geological and exploration significance of their findings. The Company’s extensive geological and mineralization analysis indicates promising prospects for Athena Gold to unlock potential high-grade gold mineralization in the region.

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

