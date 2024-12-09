Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 15.9% – Time to Buy?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.37 ($0.18). Approximately 1,470,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,077,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £92.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.16.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

