Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 473.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

