Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 5,000 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,605.84).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,616.29).

On Thursday, October 24th, Michael Tobin bought 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,250 ($13,062.32).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Tobin purchased 10,620 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £22,833 ($29,097.74).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Tobin acquired 4,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £22,338 ($28,466.93).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.46). The stock has a market cap of £49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.55.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

