Barclays PLC Has $505.18 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,433,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,287 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $505,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.8% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WM opened at $222.19 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

