BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.