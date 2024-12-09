Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $71.09

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. US Foods has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $72.84.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.