BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. CIBC cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.50.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$2.24 on Monday, reaching C$74.99. 146,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,060. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52 week low of C$65.32 and a 52 week high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

