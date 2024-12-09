C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,642,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $737,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

