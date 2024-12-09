Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Appoints New CEO and Independent Director**Washington, D.C. – Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) made significant executive changes as outlined in their recent 8-K filing dated December 4, 2024.At the helm

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1’s 8K filing here.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

