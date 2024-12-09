Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Meritage Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 7.5% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $322,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

