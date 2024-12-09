Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

