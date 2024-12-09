Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after acquiring an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 126,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $191.69 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

