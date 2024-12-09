Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,404 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after buying an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after buying an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,886 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $203.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.