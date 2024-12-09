Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

