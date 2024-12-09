Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Buys $44,999.82 in Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Felix acquired 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

